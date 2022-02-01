Barclays PLC Buys 12,351 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 16,468.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endava by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,463,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

