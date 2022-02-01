Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 64.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 105.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 48.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

