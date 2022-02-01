Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BCS

BCS lowered shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

