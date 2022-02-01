Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,725 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

