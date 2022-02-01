Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,001,905. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. SEI Investments has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.