Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

WRB opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.