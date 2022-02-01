Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 36,513.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Hormel Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,040,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

