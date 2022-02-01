Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.87 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,783 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $17,324,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

