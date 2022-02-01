Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,992,000 after acquiring an additional 759,886 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 245,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

