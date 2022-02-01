Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 1,987 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.