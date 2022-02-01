Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 83.7% in January

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

SAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 212,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

