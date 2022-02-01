Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Holdings Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BSAC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

