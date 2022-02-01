Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

