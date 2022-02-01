Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,057 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $677.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $786.53.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

