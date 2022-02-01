Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,048,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last three months.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

