Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $39,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

