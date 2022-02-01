Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Jamf were worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last three months.

JAMF opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

