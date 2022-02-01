Bamco Inc. NY Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

