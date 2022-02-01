Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 4,030,842 Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,030,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $2,950,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. Research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

