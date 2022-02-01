B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 50.7% in January

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BRIV stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

