B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,196.00

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $52,196.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,461 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

