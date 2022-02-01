AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. AXA has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

