AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

AVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 778,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.