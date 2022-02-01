Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

