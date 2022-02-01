Aviva PLC Invests $119,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $476.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

