Aviva PLC Grows Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 1,749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

