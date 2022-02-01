Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

