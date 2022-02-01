Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,688.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.58 to $25.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

