Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $14.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

AVAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

