Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.49 and its 200-day moving average is $405.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.