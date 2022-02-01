Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 1,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

