Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Down 42.7% in January

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 92,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,863. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

