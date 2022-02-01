Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $825.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.92. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

