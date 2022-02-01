Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,566 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,244,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,536,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.57. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.99, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

