Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY22 guidance to $12.80-13.60 EPS.

ATKR opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

