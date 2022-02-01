ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATIF stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATIF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

