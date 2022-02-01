ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $157,983.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00287406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

