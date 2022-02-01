Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ALPMY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

