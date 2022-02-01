Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.60 Million

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report sales of $287.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 95.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 49.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Astec Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Astec Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

