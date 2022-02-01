Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

