Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $494.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.20.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.