Assetmark Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 40.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE:ED opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

