Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.