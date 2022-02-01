Assetmark Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

NYSE:C opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

