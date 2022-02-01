Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 97.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,870 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

