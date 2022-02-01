Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in January

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

APNHY stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

