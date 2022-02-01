Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 38.4% in January

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 65,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APWC opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

