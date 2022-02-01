Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 460,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,054,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.18.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.