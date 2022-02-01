Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

