Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 90,195 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,195 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

